PARIS, July 23 French defence group Thales said on Thursday its first-half operating profit rose by a wider-than-expected 18 percent to 473 million euros ($519 million), buoyed in part by a tighter grip on costs in its defence and security business.

Revenue at Europe's largest defence electronics group rose 11 percent to 6.347 billion euros, as order intake also rose sharply, by 19 percent, to 6.224 billion euros.

The company's operating margin rose to 7.5 percent from 7.1 percent in the same period of 2014.

Thales confirmed its objectives for 2015 and the medium term.

Analysts were on average predicting mid-year operating profit of 403 million euros on sales of 5.969 billion, according to consensus data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)