Light aircraft crashes in Bosnia, five dead - police
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
PARIS Feb 23 France's Thales raised its dividend after posting higher-than-expected core profit and record orders in 2015, kicking into a higher gear after years of lacklustre growth.
Europe's largest defence electronics firm said it would propose a dividend of 1.36 euros on last year's earnings, up 21 percent.
Full-year operating profit rose 23 percent to 1.216 billion euros ($1.34 billion). Revenue grew 8 percent, or 4.5 percent on an organic basis, to 14.063 billion. ($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
SARAJEVO, May 13 Five people, including three children, were killed in Bosnia on Saturday when a light aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the southern town of Mostar, police said.
SEOUL, May 13 A senior North Korean diplomat who handles relations with the United States said on Saturday that Pyongyang would have dialogue with the U.S. administration if conditions were right, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.