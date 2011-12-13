PARIS Dec 13 France's Thales
and Safran have abandoned a months-long effort to
negotiate an asset swap in their defence portfolios after
failing to agree despite repeated pressure from the French
government, union officials said on Tuesday.
The state-controlled French companies will instead set up a
50/50 joint venture in optronics focused purely on commercial
co-operation without exchanging assets or personnel, they told
Reuters after an internal briefing, asking not to be named.
Safran and Thales declined to comment.
The sources said French nuclear reactor Areva
which owns a stake in aeropspace and defence conglomerate
Safran, would sell its 20 percent stake in Sofradir, allowing
Safran and Thales each to raise their stakes in the maker of
infrared detection equipment to 50 percent from 40 percent.
Areva also declined to comment.
After an earlier round of talks failed in 2010, Thales and
Safran resumed negotiations earlier this year on an asset swap
in optronics and avionics at the insistence of the French
government, which wants to remove duplicate research spending.
The companes have said they were split over valuations and
sources told Reuters in November that the half-billion-dollar
deal was also foundering over union pressure concerning jobs
ahead of next year's French elections.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, Editing by Tim Hepher)