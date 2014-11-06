PARIS Nov 6 The French government and the top private shareholder in Thales, Europe's largest defence electronics firm, are split over how to pick a successor to departing Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, people familiar with the matter said.

Dassault, the core industrial shareholder with a 25 percent stake, wants an outside candidate to prevent a repeat of past in-fighting. The government, with 26 percent, is looking for someone from inside the company to ensure continuity.

The job of running the French defence group unexpectedly fell vacant when Levy was named by the government last month to replace the ousted head of state-controlled EDF. He is set to move to the power utility by the end of this month.

Levy, who took charge of Thales less than two years before, has been credited with easing internal tensions following the uneasy reign of his predecessor, Jean-Luc Vigneron.

"Dassault absolutely wants to avoid the fiefdoms and internecine struggles of the Vigneron era," one of the people familiar with the matter said on Thursday, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the talks.

External candidates include Antoine Bouvier, chief executive for the past seven years at MBDA, a missile maker owned by Airbus Group, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica .

Another whose name has been floated most recently is Jean-Francois Cirelli, the outgoing number two at GDF Suez , several people familiar with the matter said.

In-house contenders include Chief Operating Officer Patrice Caine, who has the backing of France's state participation agency, and Pierre-Eric Pommellet, who is in charge of defence mission systems and is closer to Dassault, the sources said.

Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president for international development who has already twice been overlooked for the top job, looks set to be disappointed again after being ruled out by Dassault the last time round, the sources added.

Dassault, Thales, MBDA and the French government all declined to comment on the selection process.

Industry analysts are wary of making predictions, especially after being caught by surprise both by Levy's appointment and the timing of his departure, but investors have penalised Thales stock since the vacancy was announced on Oct. 15.

Thales stock initially fell but has risen 4 percent since the announcement, lagging a rise of 7 percent in the CAC40 blue-chip index over the same period. On Thursday, Thales shares closed at 40.555 euros, up 0.7 percent.

The decision in late 2012 to hire Levy, a former boss of media group Vivendi, came only after tense discussions between the government and Dassault over who should replace Vigneron, who had been forced out amid a growing staff revolt.

People familiar with the matter said Dassault, which makes Rafale warplanes and Falcon business jets, was taken by surprise by Levy's transfer to EDF, potentially souring its relations with France's recently appointed economy minister, Emmanuel Macron. (Writing and additional reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jane Baird)