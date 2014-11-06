PARIS Nov 6 The French government and the top
private shareholder in Thales, Europe's largest
defence electronics firm, are split over how to pick a successor
to departing Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy, people familiar
with the matter said.
Dassault, the core industrial shareholder with a
25 percent stake, wants an outside candidate to prevent a repeat
of past in-fighting. The government, with 26 percent, is looking
for someone from inside the company to ensure continuity.
The job of running the French defence group unexpectedly
fell vacant when Levy was named by the government last month to
replace the ousted head of state-controlled EDF. He is
set to move to the power utility by the end of this month.
Levy, who took charge of Thales less than two years before,
has been credited with easing internal tensions following the
uneasy reign of his predecessor, Jean-Luc Vigneron.
"Dassault absolutely wants to avoid the fiefdoms and
internecine struggles of the Vigneron era," one of the people
familiar with the matter said on Thursday, asking not to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the talks.
External candidates include Antoine Bouvier, chief executive
for the past seven years at MBDA, a missile maker owned by
Airbus Group, BAE Systems and Finmeccanica
.
Another whose name has been floated most recently is
Jean-Francois Cirelli, the outgoing number two at GDF Suez
, several people familiar with the matter said.
In-house contenders include Chief Operating Officer Patrice
Caine, who has the backing of France's state participation
agency, and Pierre-Eric Pommellet, who is in charge of defence
mission systems and is closer to Dassault, the sources said.
Pascale Sourisse, senior executive vice-president for
international development who has already twice been overlooked
for the top job, looks set to be disappointed again after being
ruled out by Dassault the last time round, the sources added.
Dassault, Thales, MBDA and the French government all
declined to comment on the selection process.
Industry analysts are wary of making predictions, especially
after being caught by surprise both by Levy's appointment and
the timing of his departure, but investors have penalised Thales
stock since the vacancy was announced on Oct. 15.
Thales stock initially fell but has risen 4 percent since
the announcement, lagging a rise of 7 percent in the CAC40
blue-chip index over the same period. On Thursday,
Thales shares closed at 40.555 euros, up 0.7 percent.
The decision in late 2012 to hire Levy, a former boss of
media group Vivendi, came only after tense discussions
between the government and Dassault over who should replace
Vigneron, who had been forced out amid a growing staff revolt.
People familiar with the matter said Dassault, which makes
Rafale warplanes and Falcon business jets, was taken by surprise
by Levy's transfer to EDF, potentially souring its relations
with France's recently appointed economy minister, Emmanuel
Macron.
