(Adds source comment, background)
By Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS Nov 21 Departing Thales Chief
Executive Jean-Bernard Levy will be replaced by a non-executive
chairman from outside Europe's largest defence electronics
company and a CEO chosen from within the group, a source close
to the matter told Reuters.
The source said a new CEO would be chosen by Dassault
Aviation, the company's core industrial shareholder
with a 25 percent stake, while the chairman would be chosen by
the French state, which holds 26 percent.
"An agreement has been reached," the source said on Friday.
Thales is due to hold a board meeting at 1600 GMT on Monday
to decide on Levy's succession, after he was named by the
government last month to replace the ousted head of
state-controlled EDF, two other sources close to the
matter said.
He is expected to start his new role at the power utility on
Nov. 23.
A spokesman for Thales had no immediate comment. Dassault
was not immediately reachable for comment. The finance ministry
declined to comment.
Levy, who took charge of Thales less than two years ago, has
been credited with easing internal tensions following the reign
of his predecessor, Jean-Luc Vigneron.
External candidates to replace him include Antoine Bouvier,
chief executive for the past seven years at MBDA, a missile
maker owned by Airbus Group, BAE Systems and
Finmeccanica.
Another name which has been floated is Jean-Francois
Cirelli, outgoing number two at GDF Suez, several
people familiar with the matter have said.
In-house contenders include Chief Operating Officer Patrice
Caine, who has the backing of France's state participation
agency, and Pierre-Eric Pommellet, who is in charge of defence
mission systems and is closer to Dassault, according to the
sources.
(Writing by by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Jane Merriman and
David Holmes)