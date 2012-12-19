ISTRES France Dec 19 French defence electronics group Thales will name Jean-Bernard Levy as its new chief executive tomorrow, the head of key stakeholder Dassault Aviation said on Wednesday.

The French state and fighter and business jet maker Dassault have reached an agreement to name Levy, the former head of Vivendi, as the new head of Thales, Dassault Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne said during a news conference. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian Plumb)