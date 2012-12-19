BRIEF-Isign Media announces a warrant extension
* Applied to TSX venture exchange for approval to extend exercise date for 2. 5 million outstanding warrants issued in June 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTRES France Dec 19 French defence electronics group Thales will name Jean-Bernard Levy as its new chief executive tomorrow, the head of key stakeholder Dassault Aviation said on Wednesday.
The French state and fighter and business jet maker Dassault have reached an agreement to name Levy, the former head of Vivendi, as the new head of Thales, Dassault Chief Executive Charles Edelstenne said during a news conference. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* CWA reaches tentative agreement with AT&T West and DIRECTV West covering 17,000 workers