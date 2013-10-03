PARIS Oct 3 French defence group Thales
wants to grow its revenue by 10 billion euros ($13.6
billion) within the next ten years by focusing on emerging
markets such as India, Brazil, and southeast Asia, Les Echos
newspaper cited its CEO as saying.
Thales also aims to reach an operating margin of 10 percent,
3.5 percentage points higher than currently, on sales of 24
billion euros in a so-called "Ambition 10" plan, chief executive
Jean-Bernard Levy told a seminar of company executives last
week, the French daily said on Thursday.
Europe's largest defence electronics group, which is
suffering from budget cuts to military spending in mature
markets, hopes to take advantage of the rising defence and
security spending in developing countries.
The company, whose high-tech systems guide commuter trains
as well as fighter jets, in July posted an 8.7 percent increase
in its first-half operating profit.
($1 = 0.7358 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)