LONDON, Jan 26 Thamesteel, a UK-based
steel producer owned by Saudi group Al-Tuwairqi Group, has
entered administration putting 400 jobs at risk, union sources
said on Thursday.
"They entered administration yesterday ...400 people work
there," said Steve Pryle at GMB union. "We are hoping to have
talks with them later today."
Thamesteel was not immediately available to comment.
Accountancy firm Mazars confirmed it had been appointed as
administrator for Thamesteel on Wednesday.
Thamesteel's facilities near Sheerness, in south-east
England, include an electric arc furnace that melts steel scrap
to produce long steel products mainly used in construction.
The company can produce more than 800,000 tonnes of steel
billet a year and produces other steel long products such as
wire road and bar.
Weaker steel demand in the UK and in Europe has forced a
number of steel producers to cut output and jobs in the last few
months.
Tata Steel said on Wednesday it would cut 200 jobs
at four European plants, including one in the UK, as part of a
restructuring of its European steel tubes business in the face
of tough economic conditions and weakening demand.