* Market weakness prompts steel production cuts in UK, Europe

* Thamesteel produces construction steel

* Mazars appointed administrator

LONDON, Jan 26 Thamesteel, a UK-based steel producer owned by Saudi group Al-Tuwairqi Group, has entered administration putting 400 jobs at risk, union sources said on Thursday.

"They entered administration yesterday ...400 people work there," said Steve Pryle at GMB union. "We are hoping to have talks with them later today."

Thamesteel was not immediately available to comment.

Accountancy firm Mazars confirmed it had been appointed as administrator for Thamesteel on Wednesday.

Thamesteel's facilities near Sheerness, in south-east England, include an electric arc furnace that melts steel scrap to produce long steel products mainly used in construction.

The company can produce more than 800,000 tonnes of steel billet a year and produces other steel long products such as wire road and bar.

Weaker steel demand in the UK and in Europe has forced a number of steel producers to cut output and jobs in the last few months.

Tata Steel said on Wednesday it would cut 200 jobs at four European plants, including one in the UK, as part of a restructuring of its European steel tubes business in the face of tough economic conditions and weakening demand.