July 26, 2017 / 7:32 AM / a day ago

Borealis buys additional 5.5 pct in Thames Water from AMP Capital

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Borealis, the infrastructure investment manager of OMERS is buying an additional 5.5 percent in Thames Water, Britain's largest water company, from AMP Capital.

OMERS, the pension plan for municipal workers in Ontario, Canada, said in a statement on Wednesday the transaction is expected to close later in the year.

It became an investor in the utility two months ago and following completion of the transaction announced on Wednesday, will increase its overall interest to around 23 percent. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

