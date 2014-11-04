BANGKOK Nov 4 Thanachart Capital Pcl
* Says expects loan growth of 5 to 10 percent in 2015 versus
a contraction of about 1 to 2 percent in 2014, hit by poor
demand in auto lending and weak car sales, Senior Executive Vice
President Somjate Moosirilert told reporters
* Says 2014 loan forecast revised down from earlier target
of 7 percent and more than 55 percent of loan portfolio are
related to auto leasing
* Says aims to focus on small and medium-sized business and
retail customers because it expects no auto financing recovery
until the middle of 2016
* says expects continued drop in non performing loans (NPLs)
and aims to bring down NPLs to below 4 percent of total lending
next year
* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent stake in Thanachart
Bank, which is 49 percent owned by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong)