BANGKOK Nov 4 Thanachart Capital Pcl

* Says expects loan growth of 5 to 10 percent in 2015 versus a contraction of about 1 to 2 percent in 2014, hit by poor demand in auto lending and weak car sales, Senior Executive Vice President Somjate Moosirilert told reporters

* Says 2014 loan forecast revised down from earlier target of 7 percent and more than 55 percent of loan portfolio are related to auto leasing

* Says aims to focus on small and medium-sized business and retail customers because it expects no auto financing recovery until the middle of 2016

* says expects continued drop in non performing loans (NPLs) and aims to bring down NPLs to below 4 percent of total lending next year

* Thanachart Capital owns 51 percent stake in Thanachart Bank, which is 49 percent owned by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia Further company coverage: (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)