BANGKOK Dec 18 Thailand's Thanachart Capital
Pcl said on Friday it will work with Scotiabank to
find a new partner if the Canadian bank decided to sell its 49
percent stake in the Southeast Asian nation's sixth-largest
lender Thanachart Bank.
Scotiabank has changed its business strategy in the
Asia-Pacific region, Thanachart capital said in a statement to
the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Any new shareholder must have the capacity to position the
Thai bank as a first-tier financial institution, said Thanachart
Capital, which owns a 51 percent stake in the bank.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)