HONG KONG, April 20 Britain's top insurer Prudential Plc is considering bidding for the insurance operations of Thailand's Thanachart Bank that are set to be auctioned, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in deal that could valued at around $500 million.

Prudential declined to comment on a possible bid for the Thanachart operations. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were private.

Somjate Moosirilert, senior executive vice president at Thanachart Capital, parent of the bank, said earlier this week that the group was still studying how to restructure its insurance business. He did not say whether the restructuring plan includes mergers or selling assets to local or foreign partners.