BANGKOK Jan 12 Thanachart Capital Pcl
:
* Expects 2011 net profit to fall from the 5.64 billion baht
($176 million) it made a year earlier due to flood-related
costs, Thanachart Bank Chief Executive Somjate Moosirilert told
reporters
* It also booked costs from its merger with Siam City Bank,
which was completed last year, when loan growth of its
Thanachart Bank was at 4-5 percent
* Thanachart Bank is 51 percent owned by Thanachart Capital
Pcl and 49 percent by Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia
($1 = 31.75 Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Ploy Ten
Kate)