SINGAPORE May 23 The Thai baht started the onshore market slightly firmer on Friday, a day after the army chief seized control of the government in a coup.

The baht was quoted at 32.48 per dollar at 0105 GMT, after starting the onshore market at 32.52. That compared with Thursday's domestic close of 32.54.

Late on Thursday, Thailand's army chief, General Prayuth Chan-ocha, took control of the government, two days after declaring martial law, saying the military had to restore order and push through reforms after six months of turmoil.

After the coup, the baht weakened to a low of 32.70 per dollar in offshore trading on Thursday but has recovered slightly to a narrower 32.53-32.59 range in early Asian trading. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Paul Tait)