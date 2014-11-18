Nov 18The Fantastic Company AG :
* Said on Monday could double its 9-month sales only due to
consolidation of SOGEMA
* Said without effect of consolidation, there was
significant decline in sales resulting from weak performance of
SICARA
* Said earnings of the Group in the first nine months were
lower than planned
* Said liquidity as of Q3-end was 982,000 euros versus
336,000 euros year ago
* Said SICARA filed for insolvency on Oct. 23 due to
impending illiquidity and will be deconsolidated from the group
in annual financial statement
* Said insolvency of SICARA would mean significant cost
savings and increase in profit margin, but also decline in
revenue by about 2 - 3 million euros
* Said expected SOGEMA to compensate for this revenue
decline within next 18 months
