Overview
-- Chile-based power generating company Empresa Nacional de
Electricidad's overall operating and financial performance remained sound, in
line with our expectations, despite softer margins following the drought
season in Chile.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB+' corporate credit and senior unsecured
ratings on the company.
-- We expect the company will continue benefiting from favorable
prospects for electricity demand in the region and from conservative
commercial strategy resulting in strong cash flow generation and sound credit
metrics in the intermediate term.
Rating Action
On May 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB+' ratings
on Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. (Endesa Chile). The outlook is
stable. Today's rating action is part of our regular review.
Rationale
The 'BBB+' ratings on Endesa Chile continue to reflect our assessment of its
business risk profile as satisfactory and its financial risk profile as
modest. Endesa Chile's leading market position in the Chilean Interconnected
Central System (SIC) and a favorable regulatory and pricing environment for
power generation in Chile support its satisfactory business profile. However,
those factors are partially offset by its exposure to hydrology risk and
investments in operations in lower-rated sovereigns, such as Argentina,
Brazil, Colombia, and Peru, which provide some diversity, but expose the
company to greater economic volatility.
The company's modest financial risk profile is based on its good cash flow
generation, moderate consolidated debt levels, good credit metrics, and strong
liquidity and financial flexibility. The company's commercial strategy in
Chile with sale contracts indexed prices partially mitigates the inherent
volatility of its profitability and cash flow generation.
We expect Endesa Chile will maintain its sound cash generation and cash flow
protection metrics mainly as a result of favorable fundamentals for power
demand in the region. We also expect less cash flow volatility in Chile due to
the "Short Law II," which applies indexed power prices. Assuming a
conservative annual sales growth of about 5% on average and normal
hydrological conditions, we expect Endesa Chile to generate an EBITDA of $2.0
billion - $2.1 billion in the next two years (excluding its Brazilian
operations). Consolidated debt is expected to decrease to $3.5 billion in the
same period. In line with this scenario, we project consolidated funds from
operations (FFO) to debt, FFO interest coverage, and debt to EBITDA ratios of
at least 40%, 6x, and 1.7x, respectively.
On an individual basis, we expect the company's operations in Chile to
generate about $1 billion annually before interest payments. These funds,
along with $200 million - $300 million received from subsidiaries (through
interest payments, dividends, or capital reductions) should allow the company
to cover less than $200 million of annual interest payments for the $2.0
billion debt in Chile, pay taxes, carry out annual capital expenditures of
$100 million - $160 million, and distribute dividends with no significant
increases in debt during the next two fiscal years.
Endesa Chile is a leading power generator in Latin America through its
ownership of about 14,800 megawatts of installed capacity (which includes its
Brazilian operations) that generates 55,000 gigawatt-hours (GWh) - 60,000 GWh
per year. Endesa Chile is 60% owned by Enersis S.A. (BBB+/Stable/--), a
Chilean holding company with investments mainly in power generation and
electricity distribution in Latin America. Enersis, in turn, is 60.6% owned by
Spanish utility Endesa S.A. (BBB+/Stable/A-2).
Liquidity
We consider Endesa Chile's liquidity as strong. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the
company had $812 million in consolidated cash reserves, which significantly
exceeds its short-term debt of $450 million. In addition, the company had
about $487 million of committed unused bank lines, more than $1.1 billion of
noncommitted, but authorized, revolving lines, and very good access to the
markets that enhance the company's financial flexibility. We also incorporate
in our analysis the following factors:
-- According to our base case, sources of liquidity will exceed uses by
more than 1.5x during the next 24 months;
-- Sources-to-uses ratio will still be positive and covenant headroom
sufficient, even if EBITDA were to decline 30%; and
-- Endesa Chile has a relatively good access to credit markets and its
prudent financial risk management strengthens its liquidity.
The expected FFO in the $2 billion area in the intermediate term, coupled with
the company's cash reserves and committed bank lines, will allow it to
maintain capex of about $500 million, its working capital needs, and the
dividend payout. Our base case assumptions don't incorporate further increase
in debt, although we expect the company will be able to refinance the majority
of its bank loans.
According to the information provided by the company, as of Dec. 31, 2011,
Endesa Chile was in compliance with, and had adequate room under, its existing
covenants. Main covenants include debt to EBITDA ratio, interest coverage
ratio, and minimum net worth.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation of the company's continued solid
credit metrics and free cash flow generation to serve its debt, as a result of
favorable fundamentals for electricity demand in the region, and its strong
competitive position in Chile and other countries in the region. Rating upside
is unlikely in the intermediate term, and it's currently constrained by
ownership factors and country risk exposures. The ratings could be pressured
by changes in the financial policy that could result in a significant
weakening in its financial and liquidity condition, such as due to severe
prolonged droughts. Additionally, given the importance of Endesa Chile to its
ultimate parent, Endesa S.A., its deteriorating credit quality could lead us
to take action on its Chilean subsidiaries.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. Chile
Corporate Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB+
Endesa Chile Overseas Co.
Senior Unsecured BBB+
