Ajit, currently employed with Company A, is staying in a rented apartment in Mumbai and has bought property in Chennai for which he has taken a home loan. He finds himself in a dilemma while filing tax returns -- whether he should claim both HRA and home loan benefits? This is confusing for most tax payers. When Ajit pays rent, he is definitely allowed to claim both HRA and home loan benefits (interest payment and principal repayment) under the Income Tax act.

Let us evaluate various possible situations a taxpayer can face and understand what the I-T act permits him to do.

1. You live in your own house: You have taken a home loan and residing in the house purchased with it. Since you are residing in your own house, you will not be able to claim HRA. However, you will be able to claim tax benefits on both, the principal and interest repaid on the home loan.

2. You own a house in another city: This situation was the one faced by Ajit. He lived in Mumbai but took a home loan to buy an apartment in Chennai. Ajit will be entitled to HRA exemption and tax benefits on both, the principal and interest repaid on the home loan.

3. Your house cannot be occupied at this point (e.g. when it is under construction): You have bought a house in Mumbai taking a home loan and you are currently living in a rented apartment because your house is under construction. In such a case, you are eligible to claim HRA. In the case of tax breaks on the home loan, you can claim tax benefits only for your principal before the completion of your house. Once your house is completed, you can claim tax benefits on the total interest paid up to the date of completion in five equal installments in five years beginning from the year of completion.

4. You have a house which is ready for occupation but you cannot live in it: You have bought a house in Delhi on a home loan, but you are living in a rented apartment because the house that you have bought is far from your office. In such cases, the Income Tax act permits you to claim HRA and home loan benefits, which includes both principal and interest repaid on the loan. Also, please note that if your house remains vacant, then you will still need to pay tax on a notional rent income.

5. You have rented your own house and currently residing in a rented house: You took a home loan and you're ready to move in. But you have rented your own house and you are living in a rented house yourself. The Income Tax act allows you to claim both HRA and home loan benefits. However, in such a case, your income from the rent will be taxable.

