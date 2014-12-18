* Transaction valued at about $861 mln, excluding debt
* Deal to expand Couche-Tard's presence in U.S.
* More consolidation expected in industry - analyst
* Couche-Tard shares rise 8.6 pct to record high
By Devika Krishna Kumar
Dec 18 Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc
will buy smaller U.S. rival Pantry Inc for
about $861 million, a deal that positions it as one of the top
convenience store operators in North America.
The deal will add about 1,500 stores to Couche-Tard's
network, boosting its presence in the southeastern and Gulf
Coast regions of the United States and making it almost as big
as 7-Eleven, the world's largest convenience store operator.
Couche-Tard's aggressive growth strategy was not surprising,
given that the company made an unsuccessful hostile bid for
Casey's General Stores Inc in 2010, said Jeff Lenard,
spokesman for the National Association of Convenience Stores.
The Canadian company bought Statoil Fuel and Retail in 2012
to gain a foothold in Europe.
Couche-Tard, which operates most of its U.S. stores under
the Circle K banner, has over 6,300 outlets in North America.
7-Eleven operates and franchises about 8,700 stores in the
region.
This is the latest in a series of deals in the North
American gas retail industry, the most recent being Marathon
Petroleum Corp's purchase of Hess Corp's retail
and transport business in October.
"We expect industry consolidation to continue to be a key
theme in the (convenience store) space," Wells Fargo analyst
Bonnie Herzog said.
Herzog said Pantry was an attractive target due to its "much
improved results over the past several quarters."
The company's net profit more than doubled in the past two
quarters and its shares soared 112 percent this year.
Couche-Tard offered $36.75 per share for Pantry, which
operates the Kangaroo Express chain and also runs quick service
restaurants at its stores.
This represents a premium of 3.5 percent to the stock's
Wednesday close. Including debt, the deal is valued at $1.7
billion. It is expected to close in the first half of 2015.
Pantry's shares rose 3 percent to $36.57 in noon trading on
the Nasdaq, adding to the 23 percent jump on Wednesday after the
Wall Street Journal reported that the company was nearing a deal
to sell itself through an auction.
Couche-Tard shares rose as much as 8.6 percent to a record
high of C$46.21 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company will fund the deal through cash on hand,
existing credit facilities and a new term loan.
Faegre Baker Daniels LLP was Couche-Tard's legal adviser.
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Smith Anderson advised Pantry.
