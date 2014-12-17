Dec 17 Convenience-store chain The Pantry Inc
has hired an investment bank to sell itself through an
auction, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
A winner could be announced within days, with bids for the
company due last week, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1sz5fCM)
Using a typical takeover premium, an acquisition of the
company could value it at more than $850 million, the newspaper
reported.
The company has a market value of about $680 million.
The Pantry, which does business primarily under the Kangaroo
Express banner, operates more than 1,500 stores that sell
convenience items and fuel.
The company's shares, which closed at $28.86 on Tuesday,
have gained 135 percent in value since touching a 52-week low in
February.
Representatives at the company did not immediately respond
to a request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Luke Koshi in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)