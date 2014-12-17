(Adds background, details)
Dec 17 Convenience-store chain Pantry Inc
is nearing a deal to sell itself through an auction,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with
the matter.
A winner could be announced within days, with bids for the
company due last week, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1sz5fCM)
Using a typical takeover premium, the company could be
valued at more than $850 million, the newspaper reported.
Pantry, which has a market value of about $680 million, owns
the Kangaroo Express chain of convenience stores. It also runs
quick service restaurants at its stores.
More than half of the company's 1,518 stores are present in
southeastern United States.
Like other convenience stores that make most of their money
from fuel sales, Pantry has been facing rising competition from
dollar stores, supermarkets, club stores and mass merchants, who
have entered the fuel retailing market.
Cary, North Carolina-based Pantry's revenue declined 3.5
percent to $7.5 billion in the year ended Sept. 25, primarily
due to a fall in fuel sales, which account for three quarters of
total revenue.
Fuel sales were hurt in fiscal 2014 by weaker demand and a
decline in the average sale price, the company said in a
regulatory filing this month.
Volatile fuel prices have also hurt gas-station operators as
they struggle to pass on fuel costs to customers.
Pantry's shares, which closed at $28.86 on Tuesday, have
risen 135 percent since touching a 52-week low in February.
