May 20 The Paragon Group of Companies Plc
, the parent of buy-to-let lender Paragon Mortgages,
reported a 21 percent rise in underlying pretax profit in the
first half of its fiscal year, benefiting from increased loan
portfolios and demand for buy-to-let loans.
The company, an FTSE-250 component, reported an underlying
pretax profit of 57.9 million pounds ($97.4 million) for the six
months ended March 31, up from 47.9 million a year earlier.
($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds)
