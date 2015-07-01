(Corrects to add source in headline)

July 1 Real estate developer Donald Trump's string of luxury hotel properties, The Trump Hotel Collection, could be the latest victim of credit card breach, KrebsonSecurity reported, citing data shared by several U.S.-based banks.

Sources at the U.S. banks traced a pattern of fraudulent debit and credit card charges to accounts that had all been used at Trump hotels, the cyber crime and internet security blog said. (bit.ly/1ejWzzh)

Credit card data at various Trump properties in the United States, including those in Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and New York, could have been compromised, according to the report.

The attack "appears to extend back to at least February," the blog said.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas said in May that a malware attack may have allowed hackers to steal information of credit cards used at its locations. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)