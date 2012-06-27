June 27 The ADT Corp on Wednesday sold $2.5 billion of notes in three parts guaranteed by Tyco International Ltd. in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: THE ADT CORP TRANCHE 1 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.896 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.272 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.764 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.528 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 190 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $750 MLN COUPON 4.875 PCT MATURITY 07/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 98.925 FIRST PAY 01/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.944 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/05/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 255 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS