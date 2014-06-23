Bryan Cranston accepts the Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play for All The Way, June 9, New York. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/Files

NEW YORK "All the Way," the Tony Award-winning drama starring Bryan Cranston as U.S. President Lyndon Johnson, broke a box office record when it grossed over $1.4 million in a week, more than any new straight play in Broadway history, producers said on Monday.

The play by Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Schenkkan shattered the record for eight performances during the week ending June 22. It had recouped its investment of $3.9 million by the end of May.

"All the Way" won the Tony for best play earlier this month, and Cranston nabbed a Tony for his performance as LBJ in the play that will close on Sunday after 131 performances.

Cranston, a multiple Emmy Award winner for his role in television's "Breaking Bad" as a meth-making chemistry teacher, made his Broadway debut in the limited-engagement play that opened on March 6.

The play was originally presented at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and at the American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts before opening on Broadway.

(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)