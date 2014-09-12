By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, Sept 12
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Nearly two decades after its
New York debut, "This is Our Youth," Kenneth Lonergan's play
about privileged, aimless youth, opened on Broadway on Thursday
with critics praising its young actors for their funny, spot-on
performances.
The play, set in a Manhattan apartment in 1982, chronicles
48 hours in the lives of three friends on the cusp of adulthood,
coping with life, parents and each other.
"Brat pack comes of age onstage," said the New York Post
newspaper about the play starring Kieran Culkin, Michael Cera
and newcomer Tavi Gevinson in their Broadway debuts.
New York's Daily News newspaper lauded the trio "whose
portraits are right on the money," and the New York Times
described it as "a sensational, kinetically charged revival."
Culkin, known for his film roles in "Igby Goes Down" and
"Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," plays the domineering Dennis, a
small-time, drug-dealing bicycle messenger whose artist father
pays his rent.
He constantly berates his friend, the wimpy, nerdy Warren,
played by Cera ("Juno," "Superbad") for his lack of a sex life
and dumb questions.
Gevinson, a fashion blogger who also had a small role in
"Enough Said," is Warren's love interest.
After Warren has an argument with his father and steals
$15,000 from his briefcase, he seeks advice and a place to stay
with Dennis. The two devise a plan to make up the money Warren
has already spent on drugs and to repay his father.
"Cera mines every ounce of Warren's comedy and ache," the
Daily News said about the 26-year-old actor. "His forlorn charm
- he's always standing with his palms up, as if in supplication
- makes you want to hug him."
The New York Times also had nothing but praise for Cera.
"All lanky limbs in search of a stance, his Warren reminds
you of the adolescent agony of not quite knowing who you are
while being smart enough to know that you don't know," it said.
Although the Hollywood Reporter thought Culkin, 31, who
played Warren in the London stage production many years ago, was
too old, it still found his performance enthralling.
"He perfectly captures Dennis' youthful braggadocio, as well
as his carefully hidden insecurities," it said.
Despite her lack of theatrical experience, Gevinson, 18,
held her own in the Steppenwolf production.
"Trying to protect herself, but also willing to trust
Warren, her Jessica speaks with a vehemence underlined by
uncertainty," said the New York Post.
Although Lonergan's play opened Off-Broadway 18 years ago,
its themes of confusion and angst are still relevant to today's
youth.
"What he captures so beautifully, in this work that made his
name as a playwright, is the sense of being lost, formless and
on your own that descends as adolescence comes to an end and
every feeling seems to contradict itself," the New York Times
said.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)