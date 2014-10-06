NEW YORK Oct 6 British import "The Curious
Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" mesmerized audiences on
Broadway in its New York opening with a dazzling display of
technical wizardry and an "extraordinary" debut performance by
newcomer Alex Sharp.
The London National Theatre production led by Sharp, 25, who
graduated from The Juilliard School in the spring, opened on
Sunday night, thrilling audiences and critics alike.
The New York Times called it "one of the most fully
immersive works ever to wallop Broadway," while trade magazine
Variety described it as "spectacular," with Sharp giving an
"extraordinary debut performance."
The play is based on the 2003 best-selling book by Mark
Haddon. It follows Briton Christopher Boone, a 15-year-old math
whiz with Asperger's Syndrome as he investigates, against his
father's wishes, the mysterious killing of a neighbor's dog. It
leads him and the audience on a spectacular journey.
Christopher cannot tell a lie, does not like being touched,
loves numbers and trains, and lives with his father and a
much-loved pet rat. After discovering how the dog died, he
embarks on a frightening trip alone from his home in Wiltshire
to London.
"The genius of director Marianne Elliott, who co-helmed the
similarly brilliant 'War Horse', is to visualize what happens
inside Christopher's head," said The New York Post newspaper.
The stark three-walled set and floor resemble a giant grid
and Christopher draws faces and math formulas on it. But when he
is confused and troubled, it transforms into a huge projection
screen full of moving numbers to convey his internal chaos.
"The technical elements alone are breathtaking," said The
Hollywood Reporter. "Everything here puts us inside the
machine-like, coded order of math prodigy Christopher's mind,
allowing us to experience events as he does."
When Christopher sets off for London, the set becomes a
loud, bewildering train station with the supporting cast as
passengers, and then the London Underground with its blaring
announcements, signs and bustling commuters.
The cast play a multitude of roles and constantly shift an
array of white boxes to convey the changing scenes in the story,
as Christopher questions a neighbor, argues with his father,
buys a train ticket and takes a math exam.
Through it all, Sharp never misses a beat in conveying the
fear, frustration and chaos Christopher endures.
USA Today said the young actor was "a revelation, his
movement, expressions and voice making the boy's terrors and his
ferocious intelligence seem equally natural."
The New York Times described the experience as "the kind of
smashing Broadway debut young actors classically dream about."
The New York Daily News said Sharp "dazzles as bright as the
high wattage effects with a physical and emotionally intense
star turn."
Over all, the Hollywood Reporter said the production shows
the power of theater.
"It makes us want to reconsider the world around us, without
missing a single one of its infinite details," it added.
(Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Gunna Dickson)