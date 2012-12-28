NEW YORK Dec 28 Actress Katie Holmes' return to
Broadway has been cut short, with producers announcing that the
play "Dead Accounts" in which she co-stars will close on Jan. 6,
nearly two months early.
Holmes, the ex-wife of actor Tom Cruise, played Lorna, a
wan, beaten-down woman living with her parents in the
five-character play by Theresa Rebeck which opened on Nov. 29 to
mostly negative reviews.
No reason was given for the play's early closing, but media
reports said it was earning only a fraction of its box office
potential.
Many reviewers said Holmes acquitted herself alongside a
roster of Broadway veterans, who included Tony-winning actor
Norbert Leo Butz as the brother who returns to his Midwestern
family and unleashes havoc in the comedy.
The New York Daily News said "she throws herself gamely into
her second Broadway show ... (but) Holmes' efforts add up to
zilch."
Most critics laid blame on an undeveloped, sketchy play by
the author of last season's better-received "Seminar."
Holmes, 34, reached a high-profile divorce settlement with
Cruise last summer. She lives in New York with her young
daughter, Suri. Holmes will co-star in an upcoming film which
will be a modernization of Chekhov's "The Seagull" along with
Allison Janney and William Hurt.
