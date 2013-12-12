NEW YORK Dec 12 When actress Rebecca Hall first
read "Machinal," the 1920s play in which she will make her
Broadway debut early next year, her reaction was so strong she
felt her throat tightening.
Hall's response, and the fact that it was being directed by
Briton Lyndsey Turner, convinced the British actress she had to
play the young murderess in the drama that hasn't been staged on
Broadway in 85 years.
"I don't think I've ever had a more physical response to a
piece of writing," said Hall, the star of films such as Woody
Allen's 2008 romance "Vicky, Cristina, Barcelona" and this
year's Disney-Marvel blockbuster superhero sequel "Iron Man 3."
"I think it is extraordinarily powerful. I think it was way
ahead of its time," she added of the play.
"Machinal," a stylized drama that begins previews on Dec. 20
and opens Jan. 16. at the American Airlines theater, was written
by American playwright and journalist Sophie Treadwell. It was
inspired by the true story of Ruth Snyder, a New York woman who
died in the electric chair in the state's Sing Sing prison in
January 1928 at the age of 33.
Treadwell covered the sensational trial of Snyder, accused
of plotting the murder of her husband in March 1927 with her
lover, that sparked a media frenzy later that year.
Hall, 31, plays a young woman who lives in a mechanized,
male-dominated world, works in a boring job, marries her
insensitive boss, and is trapped in a loveless marriage with a
child. She rebels against convention and takes a young lover.
Briton Stephen Daldry directed actress Fiona Shaw in a
revival of the play at London's National Theatre in 1993.
"She is everywoman. She is an ordinary woman," Hall said
about the character, adding that there is an opposition in her
to the society into which she was born.
"Everyone in the play is somehow subconsciously oppressive,
including her to herself, and nobody really is to blame. There
are no bad guys," the actress said.
RELEVANCE TODAY
Actor Morgan Spector, of the HBO television series
"Boardwalk Empire" and the 2010 film "The Last Airbender," is
the lover in "Machinal," a role first played by a young Clark
Gable when the play premiered on Broadway in September 1928.
"When I initially read the play I had this idea that here is
this woman and nothing in her life goes well and finally she
meets someone she can connect with," Spector said about his
character. "He is the first person who is human to her."
A lack of human connection in an impersonal, rapidly
changing society during a time of industrialization and
mechanization is an underlining theme of the play.
British actor Michael Cumpsty, 53, said his character, the
husband, loves his wife, doesn't cheat on her or abandon her.
But he also doesn't see her.
"The woman knows she isn't seen at all and that pressure,
that dislocation and disassociation, builds and builds," said
the actor, who appeared on Broadway this year in "The Winslow
Boy."
"It is a play that shows a road map for how that pressure
builds toward chaos and what might be possible to avert it, like
a clearer sense of ourselves and a clearer sense of how we can
connect with other people," he added.
Although the play was written over 80 years ago, the actors
believe there is nothing dated about "Machinal."
"It's a very contemporary piece. You read the play and it
still works," said Spector. "We've only gone further down this
road."
