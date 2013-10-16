By Jordan Riefe
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Oct 16 When Robert Wilson was a
struggling young experimental theater artist living in New York
in 1973, he met a struggling young composer named Philip Glass
after a performance of Wilson's 12-hour silent play, "The Life
and Times of Joseph Stalin."
Wilson and Glass, who would both rise to the top of their
fields, would collaborate on the 1976 opera "Einstein on the
Beach," described as "epochal" by the New York Times for
breaking with conventions. The opera is now on a rare North
American and European tour.
A collection of images and symbols related to physicist
Albert Einstein, the 4-1/2-hour opera is a non-narrative piece
that includes a courtroom scene, a spaceship, a trip to the
grocery store - and no intermission. A seashell is meant to hold
the sound of the universe, while Einstein himself sits downstage
sawing away on his favorite musical instrument, the violin.
Wilson, now 72 and a recipient of France's highest cultural
award, spoke with Reuters during the opera's three-performance
run last week at the Los Angeles Opera about his first meeting
with Glass and how he brokered a deal to get "Einstein on the
Beach" performed at New York's Metropolitan Opera.
Q: What do you recall about first meeting with Philip Glass?
A: I knew his music and I said, "How do you write music?" He
said, "It's like this." And he made a little diagram and
explained. Then he said, "How do you make a work?" We both
thought in time-space construction and coded our thoughts in
math so we could more quickly see what it was that we were
doing. So we decided to work together. It was quite easy because
we thought alike.
Q: At that time in the early 1970s, you were working in
marginal theater with limited funds and miniscule audiences. Did
you ever have doubts?
A: Of course you do, of course you do. I was very young.
Actually the first year I was in New York, I met Martha Graham.
She said, "Well, Mr. Wilson what do you want to do in life?" I
was 21 years old and I said, "I have no idea." And she said, "If
you work long enough and hard enough, you'll find something."
And oddly enough, this very simple thing that she said so often
has come back to me. Nine times out of 10 you say, "Oh my God,
this will never work. What am I doing? And how do I do it?" I
don't know, somehow you just keep working.
Q: What did the success of "Einstein" mean for your career?
A: Just before I made "Einstein on the Beach" I made a work
called "A Letter for Queen Victoria." This was a play of
nonsense. It had been written with an autistic boy. I wanted to
put it right in the middle of Broadway, and no one wanted to
produce it so I produced it myself, and it was a disaster. And
then when I did "Einstein," I was thinking on a large scale. So
I went to the National Endowment for the Arts and was told that
sort of thing should be downtown (Manhattan) in a loft. I said,
"No, I want to be at Lincoln Center. I want to be in the
Metropolitan Opera House. I want to be right in the mainstream."
Q: Why produce experimental theater in establishment houses?
A: It's important that we have the traditional operas and
the repertory, but we should also have something new. So the Met
said, "No, no, no, it wouldn't be right for their audience."
Then I found out they were going to be dark on a Sunday night. I
said, "Can I rent the house?" And it took a lot of persuasion of
the board, but finally they agreed that if I paid all the bills
then I could have the house.
Q: What was your father's reaction after seeing you feted at
the Met?
A: My father didn't know my work, he had come from Texas and
after "Einstein" - five hours, standing ovation at the
Metropolitan Opera - he said, "You must be making a lot of
money." I said, "No dad, I'm not. I lost a quarter of a million
dollars." He said, "I didn't know you were smart enough to be
able to lose a quarter of a million dollars!"
