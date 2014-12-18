NEW YORK Dec 18 The stage adaptation of the hit
2003 film "School of Rock," about a wannabe rock star who works
as a substitute teacher and forms a rock band with his students,
will open on Broadway next year, its producers said on Thursday.
"School of Rock - the Musical," which will begin previews in
November and is set to open on Dec. 6, 2015, will feature songs
from the film and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and a book
by Julian Fellowes, the creator of the acclaimed period
television drama "Downton Abbey."
"'School of Rock' is hugely about how music can empower
kids," Lloyd Webber, the composer of "Cats," "Evita" and "The
Phantom of the Opera" said in a statement announcing the
musical.
His company, The Really Useful Group, along with Warner
Music Group & Access Industries and the Shubert and Nederlander
organizations, are bringing the film to the stage. Casting for
the musical is due to start in January.
The film, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Jack
Black as the aspiring rocker Dewey Finn, grossed more than $131
million at the global box office.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
David Gregorio)