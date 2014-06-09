(Updates with winners, quotes)
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, June 8 Actress Audra McDonald made
Broadway history on Sunday, winning her sixth Tony as Billie
Holiday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill" and Bryan
Cranston and Neil Patrick Harris nabbed the top acting prizes at
the 68th annual Tony Awards.
"A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder," took home the top
musical prize and Jessie Mueller was named best actress for her
starring role in "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical".
McDonald, with her best actress prize in a play, became the
only woman to win a Tony in all four acting categories. She also
tied with the late actress Julie Harris, who had six wins,
including a special lifetime achievement award.
With tears streaming down her face, a trembling McDonald
acknowledged her parents, family and the women who came before
her.
"I want to thank all the shoulders of the strong and brave
and courageous women that I am standing on," she said. "And most
of all Billie Holiday. You deserve so much more than you were
given when you were on this earth."
With four awards including Darko Tresnjak's statuette for
best director, the musical satire "A Gentleman's Guide to Love &
Murder" tied with "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" with the most
Tonys.
Cranston had been a favorite to win in his Broadway debut as
U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson in "All the Way," Pulitzer
Prize winner Robert Schenkkan's acclaimed play.
"When you can effect emotional change in the audience it's
like a powerful drug. It's as strong as blue crystal meth," he
said, referring to his Emmy-winning role as a teacher turned
ruthless drug kingpin in TV's "Breaking Bad".
Harris was also a main contender for lead actor in a musical
as the transgender rock star in "Hedwig and the Angry Inch".
Lena Hall nabbed her first Tony for her supporting role in the
production, which was also named best musical revival.
"Playing Hedwig is an absolute joy.It was a role I was
terrified of, in taking it on. It has changed me and challenged
me," he said.
Award-winning actor Hugh Jackman hosted the ceremony at
Radio City Music Hall for the fourth time. The show included
performances by Tony nominee Idina Menzel, music legend Gladys
Knight and rock star Sting, who performed a song from his
upcoming Broadway debut musical "The Last Ship".
British actor Mark Rylance took home his third Tony, winning
for featured actor in a play as the Countess Olivia in the
all-male Shakespeare Globe production of "Twelfth Night".
"We would very much like to come back (to Broadway) with
some more Shakespeare and we are talking about it but we haven't
settled what it will be," said Rylance, who praised the late
blacklisted American actor Sam Wanamaker, the force behind the
recreation of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.
A flustered and surprised Sophie Okonedo accepted the
featured actress prize in her Broadway debut, as Denzel
Washington's wife, in the revival of "A Raisin in the Sun".
Lorraine Hansberry's acclaimed 1959 work also won the Tony
for best revival of a play, and the best directing prize for
Kenny Leon.
"That was shocking and stunning, surprising. But I thought
the production was well deserving of a Tony Award," Leon said
backstage.
James Monroe Iglehart, who plays the larger-than-life genie
in "Aladdin," jumped up and shouted to loud audience applause
after winning the featured actor prize in a musical.
The Tony Awards are presented by the theater industry
association, The Broadway League, and the American Theatre Wing,
a not-for-profit organization.
