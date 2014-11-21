NEW YORK Nov 21 After a 20-year absence
triple-Tony winner Glenn Close returned to Broadway in a revival
of Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize winning play, "A Delicate
Balance," a production that elicited an uneven response from
critics who found it both blistering and boring.
Close, 67, plays matriarch Agnes opposite Tony winner John
Lithgow, 69, ("The Changing Room" and "Sweet Smell of Success")
as her husband in the play that premiered on Broadway in 1966
and opened on Thursday night for a limited run at the John
Golden Theatre.
"Albee peels lid off the upper crust," said The New York
Daily News, while the Hollywood Reporter described it as a
"blistering production."
"Whether audiences are encountering 'A Delicate Balance' for
the first time or for a reappraisal, watching the six supremely
accomplished actors in this cast bite into their roles is
thrilling," it added.
But the New York Post found the production "equal parts
boozy and boring" and said even a "starry cast can't lift Albee
revival out of its ho-hum mood."
Close last appeared on Broadway in the musical "Sunset
Boulevard," winning a Tony in 1995 for her portrayal of the
aging actress Norma Desmond. She also picked up Tony awards for
"Death and the Maiden" in 1992 and "The Real Thing" in 1984.
She is icy as the aristocratic Agnes, an empty nester with
Lithgow, who entertains her alcoholic sister, played by Scottish
Tony winning actress Lindsay Duncan, 64.
During a long weekend the couple's well-ordered, controlled
world is disturbed when they must deal with the return of their
spoiled daughter, played by Martha Plimpton, after the breakup
of her fourth marriage, and the arrival of their best friends
(Clare Higgins and Bob Balaban), who are seeking refuge from an
unknown threat.
It is an explosive combination that The Hollywood Reporter
said Albee deals with brilliantly.
"He maps out a picture of smug, upper middle-class
complacency and then mercilessly confronts his characters with
the depths of their denial, in action that unfolds from Friday
night through Sunday morning," it added.
Although the New York Times said Close, Lithgow, Duncan and
Plimpton deliver their lines with clarity, they seemed distant.
"As you would expect of these highly accomplished,
multi-award-winning cast members, none of them are bad. But
they're giving us the play, instead of living it," said the New
York Times.
