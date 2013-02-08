LONDON Feb 8 They may have had accolades and a
knighthood in common, but veteran British thespian Alec Guinness
found his fellow actor and former mentor Laurence Olivier
tiresome and vindictive, newly released extracts from his diary
show.
Writing just a day after Olivier's death, Guinness praised
his contemporary as a "giant" of the theatre, but said he was
unmoved by Olivier's performance in "Oedipus Rex".
"His 'I defy you, stars' in Romeo was memorable. And so was
his Poor naked wretches etc in Lear. But his famous howl in
Oedipus I thought just tiresome," Guinness wrote in a diary
entry dated July 12, 1989.
"Like so many people whose ambition drive them to great
eminence, he had a cruel and destructive streak. Side by side
with his generosity, he could be unpleasant, possibly even
vindictive," he wrote.
Born seven years apart, Guinness and Olivier first met on
stage in 1935 in a performance of "Romeo and Juliet".
Guinness went on to win an Oscar for his performance in "The
Bridge on the River Kwai" in 1957 and star as Obi-Wan Kenobi in
George Lucas's "Star Wars" franchise.
Guinness wrote that Olivier "knew every trick of the trade",
including brightening and dimming lighting when he entered and
exited the stage.
"He was always very conscious of the audience - and his own
powers over them. I'm not sure he was an artist but he was total
actor - a giant among actors," Guinness wrote.
The entries are part of a collection of 100 diary volumes
and 900 letters which will be available for research at London's
British Library next year and chronicle Guinness's career from
the late 1930s until his death in 2000.
The library purchased the documents for 320,000 pounds
($502,500) from the Alec Guinness Estate, which still holds the
copyright.
($1 = 0.6368 British pounds)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian, editing by Paul Casciato)