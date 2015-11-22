LONDON Nov 22 Nicole Kidman won the best
actress award for her performance as a DNA researcher in the
play "Photograph 51" at the London Evening Standard Theatre
Awards on Sunday.
James McAvoy won best actor for a revival of "The Ruling
Class" while Imelda Staunton took the award for best performance
in a musical for her portrayal of Momma Rose in a revival of the
1959 Broadway musical "Gypsy".
The Oscar-winning Kidman, performing on the London stage for
the first time since 1998, has won rave reviews for her
portrayal of Rosalind Franklin, whose use of X-ray diffraction
images helped lead to the discovery of DNA's double helix
structure.
In other categories, the award for best play went to "The
Motherf**ker with the Hat" by Stephen Adly Guirgis and the best
director award went to Robert Icke for his revival of
Aeschylus's "Oresteia".
The award for best design went to Anna Fleischle for
"Hangmen" while Molly Davies received the award for most
promising playwright for "God Bless the Child".
The emerging talent award was won by David Moorst, for his
role in "Violence and Son" and the newcomer in a musical award
went to Gemma Arterton, for her musical theatre debut in "Made
in Dagenham".
Actors Judi Dench and Ian McKellen served as co-hosts of
the event, along with the Evening Standard's publisher Evgeny
Lebedev.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Ros Russell)