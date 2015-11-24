LONDON Nov 24 Her cutting words were written by
William Shakespeare, but the withering stare the
straight-talking Paulina focuses on co-star Kenneth Branagh's
insanely jealous King Leontes in a new production of "The
Winter's Tale" is pure Judi Dench.
Dench's stare, at the end of the first half, has had
audiences sitting on the edge of their seats since the Kenneth
Branagh Theatre Company's production of Shakespeare's late-life
portrait of the wreckage wrought by jealousy opened this month.
It is a "moment I shall long remember," Guardian critic
Michael Billington wrote.
The play will be broadcast live to cinemas in Britain and
Europe on Thursday, with a delayed broadcast to the United
States on Monday. It will be seen in Australia, Hong Kong, South
Africa, China and Japan in January, publicists said.
"We're excited, there's a lot of excitement in the building
about this live broadcast," Branagh, 54, told Reuters in an
interview at the 710-seat Garrick Theatre where his company is
in residence for six productions this year and next.
One of them will be "Romeo and Juliet" starring Lily James
and Richard Madden, who played Cinderella and her Prince in the
Branagh-directed remake of the Disney animated classic.
The Belfast-born Branagh says it is not so difficult as it
might appear to make the transition between the movie world,
where he also directed the action adventure "Thor" and filmed
versions of Shakespeare, to the stage.
In the movies, he said, when a director heads to the set he
may see 15 key people in one room, 200 in another and a cast and
support crew of 4,000. But, he said, "You can find a human
centre to it all ... whether it's in front of a big bunch of
people or in a much smaller environment."
That said, he acknowledged that the talent he is able to
draw to the Garrick, including the likes of 80-year-old Dench,
owes much to his long association with the London stage, dating
back to the 1980s when he was a huge hit in Shakespeare's "Henry
V".
He attributes his ability to enlist Dench, and the way she
plays the part of the hectoring but ultimately forgiving
Paulina, to "a 30-year conversation," off and on, with her.
"Judi Dench both provides that emotional trigger, and has
the mastery of the language, so it's the most comprehensive
demolition of a foolish human being that one might imagine,"
Branagh said of the scene in which she berates Leontes for the
jealous rage that has provoked his son's death, caused his wife
to fall into a death swoon and made him banish his newborn
daughter to be left in the wilderness, to be eaten by wolves.
"When it's ... embodied by someone like Judi Dench you know
you have a wonderful piece of dramatic writing embodied by a
great performer and you hit the jackpot."
Director Ben Caron will use seven cameras to broadcast the
show from what he regards as an ideal place to film a
psychological play because the Garrick is small and intimate.
"Our challenge is to give the audience in the cinema a
feeling of being in the theatre, but also give them that bit
extra - that's the sort of fine balance," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Andrew Heavens)