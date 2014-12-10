LONDON Dec 10 A hush comes over the audience
when one of the actors slowly revolves full circle while aiming
a pistol at spectators in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's 1990
musical "Assassins" at an intimate London theatre-in-the-round.
The gunman is out to kill an American president. The pistol
is fake, but looks real.
This dark musical by the creator of "Sweeney Todd", "Into
the Woods" and "Sunday in the Park with George" seems to live
under a star of unintentional relevance to current events.
A revival originally scheduled for 2001 in New York was
postponed after the Sept. 11 airliner attacks. One of the
"assassins" in the musical is the late Samuel Byck, who plotted
to fly a hijacked plane into the White House to kill Richard
Nixon.
This latest revival hits home in part because of the
seemingly endless stream of gun violence news from the United
States, most recently the police killings of unarmed black men.
Some of the assassins or would-be killers are shown as
ineffectual or scatterbrained, like Sara Jane Moore (played by
Catherine Tate), who tried to kill Gerald Ford.
John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln's assassin, is played by
Aaron Tveit as a sinister godfather and inspiration to
succeeding generations of president-killers.
But all of the assassins are armed and when they point their
weapons at the spectators, there is an urge to duck under the
bench seats.
That would be a mistake because this is one of Sondheim's
oddest and darkest works. It is a broad indictment of society,
particularly America, as a place where success is everything but
if you're a failure you can eternally link yourself to the
pinnacle of American achievement by killing a president.
"Everybody's got the right to their dreams," the assassins
sing, and that can be at the expense of someone else's life.
The gritty production at the Menier Chocolate Factory
theatre is directed by Jamie Lloyd on a set that looks like a
wrecked fun fair, with a giant overturned clown's head at one
side, a clapped-out bumper car at the other and carnival lights
overhead.
There is no real suspense. With a little knowledge of
American history, we know what happens in every case: Lincoln,
James Garfield, William McKinley and John F. Kennedy, all
assassinated.
The guns in "Assassins" aren't loaded but the show certainly
is, with dark and savage thoughts about power and society.
Backed up with Sondheim songs, Lloyd's clever direction and a
top-notch cast, it hits the bullseye.
