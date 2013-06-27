LONDON, June 27 The adaptation of Jane Austen's
"Pride and Prejudice" for London's outdoor stage was
"intelligent" and "pleasing" and saw the emergence of a new
talent in the role of Elizabeth Bennett, local reviews said.
Two hundred years after the book was published, Simon
Reade's new dramatisation performed among the birdsong of
Regent's Park, captured the character and the humour of the
original novel according to critics.
The British novelist, who was mentioned as a strong
candidate for the 10 pound note by outgoing Bank of England
governor Mervyn King this week, is a public favourite and the
audience giggled along to many of her most famous scenes.
The "production has such charm and elegance that I was
almost instantly won over," Fiona Mountford at the Evening
Standard wrote in a four star review.
Sarah Hemming at the Financial Times described the move from
page to play as "a pleasing fit" saying "Reade's fluid version
adroitly balances plot essentials and detailed scenes."
Inevitably some critics stressed the impossibility of
squeezing a few hundred pages into two hours and bemoaned that
the novel's gradual development of love and irony was lost.
The play moved at a "rather breathless rate of action,
losing ironic nuances, making the various romantic reversals
seem absurdly abrupt, and broadening characterisation," the
Financial Times said.
At the heart of the play's tone and texture was Jennifer
Kirby's performance of Elizabeth Bennet, her professional stage
debut. Graduating this summer from LAMDA drama school, her
selection was widely praised.
"Jennifer Kirby, only just out of drama school, brings to
Elizabeth a winning mix of mischief and gravity that reminds me
of a young Judi Dench, and suggests a bright future," Michael
Billington of the Guardian said.
She gave a debut "of quite some note," the Evening Standard
said, while the Financial Times described her performance as
"excellent."
An adaptation of such a loved classic is never going to
please everyone and Charles Spencer at the Daily Telegraph went
against the tide, rueing a "lazy and underpowered production."
Spencer picked out Jane Asher's performance as Lady
Catherine de Bourgh as a highlight, but said it was not enough
to save the show.
During the interval, as the crowd wrapped themselves in
blankets and fortified themselves with drinks, one audience
member summed up the play as a "good-natured romp through Jane
Austen."
