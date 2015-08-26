LONDON Aug 26 Benedict Cumberbatch delivered a
"Hamlet" for our time in London in a production that played to
his strengths, dresses up Shakespeare for a younger crowd and
had the British actor's fans roaring in approval at the end.
Ever since the 12-week run was announced a year ago and sold
out in record time for a London stage show, people have been
wondering if the production, which began previews on Aug 5 and
officially opened on Tuesday, was going to be a Cumberbatch fest
or a serious "Hamlet".
The fears can be laid to rest. It is "Hamlet," but not in
the brooding Laurence Olivier or Richard Burton tradition.
The three-hour-long production directed by Lyndsey Turner at
the Barbican Theatre is set for the first half in a palace that
looks more like Downton Abbey than Elsinore, while in the second
half the same set has been ravaged by war.
In this environment, the 39-year-old British film and
television star works some of his most famous roles into the DNA
of a very modern prince. He at one point wears a hoodie and for
most of the play is dressed like a guy from the 'hood - as are
his mates.
Displaying the quick wit and mental acuity of his
television detective "Sherlock," Hamlet figures out that his
uncle Claudius, portrayed by a wonderfully two-faced Ciaran
Hinds of "Game of Thrones" fame, killed his father, usurped the
crown and married his mother (Anastasia Hille).
The prince then does his best to alienate everyone around
him, especially the young Ophelia (Sian Brooke), whom he deeply
loves, a bit like Cumberbatch's sociopath mathematician Alan
Turing does to his colleagues in "The Imitation Game".
One thing Cumberbatch's Dane is not is melancholy. There's a
hilarious scene in the first part where he enters dressed as a
drum major and proceeds to dance and drum on a banquet table,
before eventually retreating inside a toy fort guarded by four
giant-sized toy soldiers.
The production tinkers with the text, but "To Be or Not to
Be," which in early previews opened the play, sensibly has been
restored to its normal spot.
Other revisions are more subtle, including having Ophelia
use some of the dialogue from earlier in the play for the
wistful songs she sings just before she drowns herself.
It may not be a "Hamlet" for the ages, but it is one for
now, and for Cumberbatch's legions of predominantly female fans.
Some of those attending Tuesday's performance said while
queuing for day tickets that they were seeing it for the fourth
or fifth time. At least one or two were planning to jump back in
the queue when the show ended, to see it again.
The production will be broadcast to cinemas on Oct. 15.
(Michael Roddy is the Entertainment Editor for Reuters in
Europe. The opinions expressed are his own)
(Reporting by Michael Roddy; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)