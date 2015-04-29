By Michael Roddy
| LONDON, April 29
LONDON, April 29 "Twelve Years a Slave" star
Chiwetel Ejiofor goes from being the man who lost control of his
life to slave traders to a coke-snorting high-flier who loses
his life on his birthday in an engrossing update of the
500-year-old morality play "Everyman".
In the reworking by Britain's Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy,
which had its premiere on Wednesday at London's National
Theatre, the 15th-century work whose original creator is
unknown, and has inspired numerous versions over the years,
becomes a tale for our times.
Ejiofor's "Ev" is a successful man-about-town and serial
womaniser celebrating a 40th birthday that is to be his last in
his penthouse flat with friends.
Kate Duchene plays God as a cleaning lady who as the play
opens says she sweeps the floor before the parties and mops up
afterwards.
Dermot Crowley is Death in a white jumpsuit who speaks in an
Irish brogue and spurns Ev's blandishments of cash to change his
fate after delivering the bad news: Ev must die.
"I'm Death, God's heavy, if you like," Death tells a
disbelieving Ev who is only convinced when he touches Death's
icy hand.
Death tells Ev he has only a short time to come up with the
balance sheet of his life, to show God his good deeds to counter
his sins and omissions.
Ev - who has not bothered to visit his aged parents in
years, has cheated on his wives and does not give a toss about
the planet, the poor or anything but his own hedonistic pursuit
of women, wealth and luxury goods - realises it does not look
good.
He tries to persuade his birthday guests to appear with him
before God to plead his case, but they think he has lost it and
leave. His parents are overjoyed when he pays them a rare visit
but are stunned by his revelation of his impending fate.
"I met Death," he says, to which his lesbian sister, played
by Michelle Butterly, who has been caring for her elderly
parents while Ev ignores them, retorts: "Namedropper."
Ev's only ally appears when he ends up sleeping on the
street and meets Knowledge, played by Penny Layden. Ev begins to
see himself for the selfish, thoughtless, uncaring and unfeeling
person he has become.
There is no need for a "spoiler alert"; it is clear from the
outset that Ev will die. But his road there is entertaining and
thought-provoking, for example when a gold-suited quartet of
purveyors of the luxury goods Ev covets spurns his entreaties to
help him put his case to God.
"We don't do souls, we do sales," they say.
Ejiofor is convincing as the smooth operator who belatedly
sees the light, but the entire cast is terrific and the
production a strong debut for Rufus Norris, who this year
replaced Nicholas Hytner as the National's Artistic Director.
