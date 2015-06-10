By Gareth Jones
| LONDON, June 10
LONDON, June 10 A new production of Aeschylus's
"Oresteia" transforms the 2,500-year-old text into a riveting
and relevant drama for today's theatregoers through its
technological innovations, fast-paced dialogue and sharp focus
on a chronically dysfunctional family.
Using video cameras and digital clocks and featuring moody
teenagers, slick lawyers and evasive politicians, Robert Icke's
nearly four-hour long version of the tragic trilogy seems to be
anchored in our own time, not in some mythic Greek past.
And that, says Rupert Goold, artistic director at London's
Almeida Theatre where the "Oresteia" has just opened and will
play until July 18, is precisely the point.
"We believe that the work we present must be alive and
resonant, as far away as possible from being dusty cultural
heritage," he said.
By interpreting the "Oresteia" in ways accessible to a
modern audience, he said, they are just following the example of
Aeschylus himself who reworked myths already old and hoary in
his own time to pose big questions about society and family,
religion and politics, justice and revenge.
("Oresteia") is the original family drama to which all
subsequent family dramas can trace back their frameworks and
rhythms ... It's big, bloody and essential," Goold said.
First performed in 458 BCE, the "Oresteia" has a bloody
plot: father kills daughter, mother kills father, son kills
mother, is chased by furies and put on trial. Finally, when the
jury is split, son escapes death thanks to the casting vote of
the judge, the goddess Athene, who breaks the cycle of revenge.
Although this production retains plentiful allusions to the
ancient world of gods and portents - including a dream in which
two eagles tear apart a pregnant hare - the characterisation and
the set, with a family dining table as its centrepiece, are
intended to convey a strong sense of everyday familiarity.
"THE CHILD IS THE PRICE"
At the start, a happy family, including child actors,
admiringly watch the father Agamemnon, commander-in-chief of the
Greeks in the Trojan War, being interviewed by a TV journalist
about leadership, religion and war.
Agamemnon, his image beamed on television screens, speaks of
the need for the Greeks to strike first before their enemy can
attack, in language that recalls the arguments used by Western
leaders in favour of a "preventative war" against Iraq in 2003.
Ever the politician, Agamemnon argues that the end justifies
the means, even if his own daughter Iphigenia must be
sacrificed, in a chillingly clinical scene involving lethal
drugs, to appease the gods and buy social order and eventual
victory in war. "The child is the price," he declares.
His wife Clytemnestra, in a harrowing performance from Lia
Williams, becomes a furious instrument of revenge for
Iphigenia's death, striking her stomach and screaming: "This is
my child, part of my body".
Orestes, the indecisive son constantly quizzed by a shrink,
is finally goaded by his sister Electra into slaying their
mother and her lover Aegisthus.
In an unusual dramatic twist, the same actor, Angus Wright,
plays both Agamemnon, the father Orestes reveres, and Aegisthus.
In the final act, the theatre becomes a courtroom and the
audience a jury, though we also realise there are widely
differing versions of what has been played out.
As the lights dim, Orestes - cleared of the charges against
him but still in torment - asks repeatedly "What do I do?"
There is no answer, which is why the tragedy is fated to be
played over and over again.
(Gareth Jones is a Senior Editor in Charge for Reuters in
London. The views expressed are his own.)
