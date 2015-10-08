LONDON Oct 8 Medea always gets her revenge for
being jilted by Jason, but in an updated version of the ancient
Greek play she is recast as a writer who does it by exposing her
actor husband as a two-timing lout in a television sitcom that
becomes a hit.
A no-nonsense Kate Fleetwood turns in a riveting performance
in the title role of the 2,500-year-old tragedy at London's
experimental Almeida Theatre in a rework of the Euripides's play
by the Canadian-born writer Rachel Cusk.
"You've taken away my history," the gaunt-faced Medea tells
Jason (Justin Salinger).
Not only has he moved out to live with King Aegeus's much
younger daughter, but he also has designs on getting his and
Medea's two young sons to come live in his palatial new home,
where he will shower them with new iPhones and skiing holidays.
The production that opened this month caps a half-year-long
exploration of Greek tragedies, grouped under the rubric
"Greeks", that began with Aeschylus's "Oresteia", continued with
Euripides's late play "Bakkhai" and winds up with "Medea".
The reworkings have won mostly rave reviews from London
critics. Director Robert Icke's production "Oresteia"
transferred in August from the tiny Almeida to the West End,
where it is reaching much larger audiences.
But wrenching ancient Greek dramas into the 21st century, as
these productions have done with modern language, contemporary
settings and by introducing modern plot points, has also served
to underscore how tricky it can be to modernise the ancients.
For example, would a ruler of any modern civilised country
sacrifice his daughter in order to assure success in battle, as
Agamemnon does in "Oresteia"?
Icke told an interviewer he saw the work, in which the
sacrifice sets off a chain reaction of murders, including her
mother Clytemnestra killing Agamemnon, as being like "The
Sopranos" - but would Tony kill his own daughter?
In what is perhaps an overcorrection from the bloodiness of
"Oresteia", Cusk, who famously wrote of her animal instinct to
keep her children when she was divorced from her photographer
husband some years ago, has taken a liberty or two in the usual
ending of "Medea".
Maybe Cusk did not think it necessary to go for the full
bloodbath, since she had already made the point several times
that women are pawns in a man's world, in Euripides's time or
now.
"Did you know beauty is a mirror, a trick the Gods have
devised?" the messenger (Charlotte Rundle, made up to be half
male, half female), says in the play's closing moments.
The penis is where the battle between right and wrong is
fought, she says, noting: "Truth must win the bout, or all hell
is let loose."
In this production Medea exposes the truth, and gets her
revenge, but audiences familiar with the play may wish a little
more hell had been let loose.
(Michael Roddy is the Entertainment Editor for Reuters in
Europe. The views expressed are his own)
(Editing by Louise Ireland)