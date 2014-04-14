* Stage version is adaptation of Swedish novel, movie
* Two misfits - one a vampire, one bullied - find each other
* "We didn't want a gore fest," director says
By Michael Roddy
LONDON, April 14 A vampire who is a picky eater
might seem to be a contradiction but is the star of the show in
"Let the Right One In", the latest transfer of a cinema hit to
the stage.
Although the main characters are teenagers - albeit one of
whom is several centuries old - this National Theatre of
Scotland production that has just opened in London's West End
is not for children, nor for squeamish adults.
There is not all that much blood on stage but there is
enough, and it starts flowing in the first five minutes.
Eli, the androgynous "Right One" of the title played by
Rebecca Benson, needs it. Hakan, travelling with her under the
assumed identity of being her father, has the job of finding it.
His modus operandi is to sneak up on someone in the snowy
woods somewhere in the Nordics, probably in Sweden, where author
John Ajvide Lindquist wrote the original novel and where the
first film version was made.
Hakan proceeds to gas and string the unconscious victim
upside down from a tree, slit the throat, drain the blood and
leave the corpse hanging like a carcass in a meat locker.
Such activities do not go unnoticed in a small rural
community and before long the police are on the case - warning
people not to wander alone in the forest.
"We will catch this killer but it is you who must keep
safe," the police inspector says, eventually to be proven
fatally wrong on all counts.
MATCHED MISFITS
One of the people who wanders into the woods is the local
misfit - pudgy, unathletic Oskar, played by Martin Quinn with a
wonderful lightness of touch. He is bullied by two schoolmates
who mash him up in the locker room, call him "Piggy" and
generally make his life hell.
There he meets Eli. Both being misfits, they are the perfect
match.
On a visit to a sweet shop, she buys out almost the entire
stock, but when Oskar convinces her to eat one, against her
better judgment, she becomes almost deathly ill.
Later, when Hakan, who has attempted suicide because his
efforts to procure blood have failed, is being treated in
hospital, she tries to drink his blood. But she spits it out
because it is laced with morphine - hence the vampire whose
blood diet must not contain additives.
It is all played in a spirit of ghoulish good fun but the
wicked moments of bullying and Eli despatching her enemies creep
up unexpectedly, even to people who have seen the movie.
"What's interesting is that people have told me they find
the bullying scenes much more uncomfortable than Eli's killing
scenes," director John Tiffany says in the programme notes.
"We decided we would only do two or three moments of blood
and try to do them well. We didn't want to have a gore fest and
turn this into a Tarantino version of 'Let the Right One In'."
Among the generally glowing notices, Charles Spencer in The
Telegraph wrote: "John Tiffany's fine production...strikes me as
being every bit as good as the disconcerting original movie.
It's less weird, but much warmer, though it certainly doesn't
short-change the audience when it comes to thrills and chills."
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)