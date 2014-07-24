By Edward Baran
| LONDON, July 24
LONDON, July 24 The Disney-backed stage
adaptation of the hit film "Shakespeare in Love" won nearly
across-the-board rave reviews in London this week, to the relief
of its creators who are pleased that their big gamble looks set
to pay off.
The show, based on the 1998 Hollywood movie starring Gwyneth
Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, received a standing ovation from its
opening night audience on Wednesday at the Noel Coward theatre
in London's West End theatre district.
With the backing of the Disney organisation, which is behind
money-spinners like the "The Lion King", and co-production by
leading British producer Sonia Friedman, the stage revamp has
gone straight to a commercial theatre instead of having the
benefit of a first run at a government-subsidised venue, as is
common in British theatre.
"Obviously something like this was such a huge production
which is probably the biggest play that has even been put on in
the West End," playwright Lee Hall, who did the adaptation from
the movie script that was in part written by Tom Stoppard, told
Reuters on Wednesday.
"We have got 28 in the cast and a dog, quite a complicated
set, it's been years in the planning, and I am stunned to
finally get here but it's wonderful to get such a warm
response," he added.
Critics have been singing the praises of Tom Bateman and
Lucy Briggs-Owen, who have taken the roles of young Will
Shakespeare and the heiress Viola de Lesseps, who is infatuated
with him and disguises herself as a man to win the male lead in
his production of "Romeo and Juliet", in London in 1593.
"Miss Briggs-Owen is enchanting," critic Quentin Letts wrote
in the Daily Mail, while suggesting that she might have to tone
down "her panic-checking gestures".
Michael Billington, writing in The Guardian, called Hall's
adaptation of the script "a love letter to theatre itself, and
one that celebrates the way magic and mystery are born out of
chaos and confusion".
Asked what it was like stepping into a role that won Paltrow
an Oscar, Briggs-Owen said: "It's like doing any great
Shakespearean role really, you have to forget all of the baggage
of all of the greats who have played it before you and this is
no exception."
Bateman said he was thrilled by the opening night reception.
"We have been working so hard on it. We knew that we had a
show that people enjoyed and I think we were just wanting, just
for tonight, out of tradition, we wanted it to really go down
well with everyone watching it and they all got up on their feet
so we can't ask for anything more."
Hall said he hoped producers would consider a move to
Broadway if the play succeeds in London.
"I think that the movie is really loved in America and it
could go anywhere that people love theatre, you know, for
anybody who loves theatre it's such a joy, so let's hope so."
(Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)