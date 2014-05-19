* "Wolf Hall", "Bring Up the Bodies" transfer to West End
* BBC television version in works for broadcast in 2015
* Mantel working on final book in Tudor history trilogy
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, May 19 Five centuries after he ruled the
roost in Tudor England, Henry VIII's chief minister Thomas
Cromwell is playing to packed houses in London in two plays
based on the best-selling novels of Hilary Mantel.
It is further evidence of how her double Man Booker
prize-winning books "Wolf Hall" and "Bring Up the Bodies", which
have sold more than 3 million copies worldwide, resonate for
modern audiences with their mix of political and sexual
intrigue.
The story of the matching and despatching of the king's
wives - and the resulting political earthquake as Henry breaks
with Rome to create a new Church of England - speaks across the
ages, according to Mantel.
"This is our national soap opera," she said in an interview.
"Henry is a monster king - a Bluebeard - with his wives and
their various fates. No-one else has a king who marries six
wives and executes two of them. It is one of our national
glories, you know."
The combined six-hour drama has just transferred to London's
West End after a sell-out run in Stratford-upon-Avon. The Royal
Shakespeare Company (RSC) production had its press night on
Saturday, winning more rave reviews.
There is also a BBC television version of the books in the
works, to be broadcast next year, with Mark Rylance as Cromwell
and "Homeland" star Damian Lewis as Henry VIII.
They now have their work cut out to better the RSC show,
which is played out on a stark set dominated by a giant cross
that underscores the religious backdrop of the plotting and love
matches going on the foreground.
The freshness of Mantel's approach comes from telling the
well-worn tale of Henry VIII through the lens of Cromwell, a
brilliant and multilingual politician, lawyer, businessman and
one-time mercenary.
Cromwell rises from humble origins as a blacksmith's boy to
become richer, more powerful and more dangerous as the years
advance, after securing Henry his wished-for divorce from
Katherine of Aragon and overseeing the trial and execution of
Anne Boleyn.
He is played on stage by Ben Miles, who makes him at once
charming and frightening - a truly morally ambiguous character
in the murky world of the Tudor court.
Miles describes him as "the original working-class hero".
But he is also "a man on the make", according to Mantel, who
said she had gained a deeper understanding of Cromwell from
talking to Miles as he got inside the character's head.
That is a big bonus for Mantel, who is still working on the
third book in her trilogy "The Mirror and the Light" - a project
she says remains a work in progress.
However, the fact that the final book is not yet written has
not stopped her and stage adapter Mike Poulton from thinking
about the next theatrical incarnation of Cromwell and the best
way to hone down the last section of the saga for the stage.
"The book will be finished when the book is finished, and
then we will think about a play - but we have written the first
scene," said Poulton.
