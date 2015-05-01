NEW YORK May 1 A lesbian coming-out musical and
a comedy about a teenager with an out-of-control, foul-mouthed
sock puppet are proving that the off-kilter can kill it on
Broadway and bring in a younger, edgier audience.
"Fun Home," adapted from lesbian cartoonist Alison Bechdel's
graphic novel, led this week's Tony nominations with 12 nods,
along with the post-World War Two musical "An American in
Paris," showing the diversity and scope of Broadway productions.
Actor Steven Boyer's portrayal of a shy adolescent in a
Christian Puppet Ministry in Texas, whose life is overshadowed
by a demonic hand puppet in "Hand to God," could clinch a best
acting award at the Tony Awards in New York on June 7.
"Every few years you get some new show that creates a
different landscape. Think back to when 'Rent' came to
Broadway," said Charlotte St. Martin, the executive director of
The Broadway League, which represents producers and theater
owners.
"This year 'Hand to God' and 'Fun Home' are bringing a new
medium to theater," she added.
Along with the play "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the
Night-Time," a coming-of-age story about a teenager named
Christopher Boone with Asperger syndrome, the shows are giving a
voice to mainly unrepresented people in adventurous productions.
"I think it helps people understand autism more but it is
also a story about bravery and difference and accepting
differences and feeling excluded," said Alex Sharp, who plays
Boone and will compete with Boyer for the best acting prize.
'HUNGER FOR MEANINGFUL WORK'
"Fun Home" broke new ground by being the first musical to
feature a lesbian lead character, played by Beth Malone, a
nominee for best actress in a musical. She comes to terms with
her own sexuality and her relationship with her domineering
father, a closeted gay man.
Tony nominee Sam Gold, the musical's director, says Broadway
has always been a place where serious art is made, but he said
about 10 years ago there was a shift toward more tourist-driven,
lighter entertainment.
"It's been a hard economic landscape to make really deep and
meaningful work in the last decade or so, and I think people are
starting to hunger for meaningful work and we are starting to
see that shifting back," he explained.
The risky shows are luring younger fans to Broadway, where
nearly 80 percent of theatergoers were white, mostly women and
had an average age of 44 during the 2013-2014 season, according
to The Broadway League.
"There is no question that the diversity of the shows on
Broadway, including the young, edgy ones are, bringing more
young people to theater," said St. Martin.
Geneva Carr, nominated for a best actress Tony as Boyer's
lonely mother in "Hand to God," has no doubt that the play that
explores faith and morality by newcomer Robert Askins could be a
game changer.
"This is a brand new American play by an unknown writer. I
think other producers are going to take chances on plays they
believe in and take risks, and that is what it is about," she
said.
For William Ivey Long, the chair of the American Theatre
Wing, which supports excellence in theater, and a Tony nominee
for costume design for "On the Twentieth Century," it is all
about pushing the envelope.
"Pushing what is able to be told and how it is able to be
told is always important in the theater," he said. "One must
always encourage these expressions, be they acceptable,
outrageous, over-the-top, horrifying, chilling, all these
things. We have some of each of that in the new shows this
season."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Steve Orlofsky)