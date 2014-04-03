NEW YORK, April 3 Fans of some of Broadway's top
musicals will be able to see their favorite shows on a different
day and time as producers introduced Thursday matinees to meet
audience demand.
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella," "Mama Mia!" and "The
Phantom of the Opera" have begun Thursday matinees in addition
to, or instead of, the usual Wednesday afternoon performance.
"We banded together and decided to be pioneers on this and
to see if we can make it work," said Robyn Goodman, the producer
of "Rogers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" and Tony winning
musicals "Avenue Q" and "In the Heights."
"It will be a trend if it works," she added. "I think it
gives people flexibility in their scheduling.
Each show will have eight performances every week.
"Cinderella," starring Grammy-nominated pop singer Carly Rae
Jepsen in the title role, will feature two week-day matinees -
Wednesday and Thursday - but there will be no performance on
Wednesday evening. Half of its shows will be matinees.
"Mama Mia!," which has been playing on Broadway since 2001
and features hit songs by the 1970s Swedish pop group Abba,
will, along with "Phantom of the Opera," switch its weekday
matinee from Wednesday to Thursday.
"Phantom," the Andrew Lloyd Webber Tony-winning smash hit
opened in 1988 and is the longest running show in the history of
Broadway and the most successful musical of all time.
Charlotte St. Martin, the executive director of The Broadway
League trade association that represents theatre owners, said
the new schedule of matinees should benefit everyone.
"The new option of a Thursday matinee provides even more
opportunities to better accommodate the changing schedule of our
theatregoers," she said in an email.
Attendance on Broadway dropped slightly in the 2012-2013
season to 11.6 million, from 12.3 million the previous season,
according to data from the league.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Gunna Dickson)