NEW YORK Jan 7 British actress Sienna Miller
will replace Emma Stone as singer Sally Bowles for the final six
weeks of the Broadway run of the musical "Cabaret," producers
said on Wednesday.
The 33-year-old actress will join the cast of the musical -
set during the rise of Nazism in Germany - on Feb. 17.
"Miller will take over from Stone, whose last performance is
on Feb. 15, until the end of the show's limited engagement on
March 29," the Roundabout Theatre Company said in a statement.
Miller, who stars opposite Bradley Cooper in the Clint
Eastwood directed film "American Sniper" about a Navy SEAL
sharpshooter, made her Broadway debut in 2009 in "After Miss
Julie."
Tony award-winning actor Alan Cumming will continue his role
as Emcee in the revival of the 1998 production by Sam Mendes and
Rob Marshall.
Stone replaced Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles in the
show, which opened on April 24 at Studio 54, in November and
extended her run.
"Cabaret" is based on Christopher Isherwood's 1939 novel
"Goodbye to Berlin," which chronicles in part the seedy cabaret
night life of the German capital in the final years of the
Weimar Republic.
