LONDON Feb 25 American singer-songwriter Carole
King showed up unannounced to lead a London theatre audience in
her hit "You've Got a Friend" on Tuesday at the West End opening
of "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" based on her life and
career.
With the cast onstage for curtain calls, and her lifelong
friends but onetime rival songwriters Barry Mann and Cynthia
Weil at her side, King, 73, choking with emotion, paid tribute
to her late husband and former songwriting partner Gerry Goffin.
She and Goffin, whom she divorced in 1968, turned out a
string of hits including "Will You Love Me Tomorrow?", "Up on
the Roof" and "One Fine Day" that shaped the sound of pop music
in the 1960s and '70s.
"Gerry Goffin passed away on June 19 of last year. He did
get to see the opening night in New York and he was really
happy, he really loved the show," King said, referring to the
Broadway musical on which the London show is based.
She added that when Goffin had been asked about his
portrayal as a talented man who cheats on his wife, his response
had been, "It's not really simple."
She then led the audience in one of her best known songs,
which was a big hit for James Taylor and others, and includes
the lyrics: "You just call out my name, and you know wherever I
am/ I'll come running to see you again..."
The show essentially is the same as the version running on
Broadway, which opened to mixed reviews last year, but with a
different cast and some changes to the staging made to fit the
Aldwych Theatre, a member of the production team said.
The book tells the story of Carol Klein, played by Katie
Brayben, who is a young Jewish girl from Brooklyn who changes
her name to Carole King to help her make it as a songwriter, and
manages at the age of 16 to sell a song to pop impresario and
hitmaker Don Kirshner (Gary Trainor).
King meets her future husband Goffin (Alan Morrissey) who is
also trying to sell songs to Kirshner at his offices on lower
Broadway where Weil (Lorna Want) and the hypochondriac Mann (Ian
McIntosh) also become a team.
The storyline has been criticised for plowing through the
lives of four of the pop geniuses of the late 20th century in an
uninventive chronological fashion.
But the upside is that the energetic young cast gets to
impersonate groups like the Drifters, the Shirelles and others
recreating the sounds that ruled the airwaves of America for two
decades - and many of which have become standards for the ages.
