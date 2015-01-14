NEW YORK Jan 14 Romance is intertwined with
string theory, quantum mechanics and the idea of parallel
universes in "Constellations," a two-character play starring
Jake Gyllenhaal and British actress Ruth Wilson in their
Broadway debuts.
The 70-minute work by British playwright Nick Payne, which
was first staged at the Royal Court Theatre in London in 2012,
opened on Tuesday night with the New York Times hailing it as
possibly the "most sophisticated date play Broadway has seen."
Like the musical "If/Then," starring Tony winner Idina
Menzel, "Constellations" explores the varied ways love can
evolve, chance decisions and different paths lives take.
The Hollywood Reporter described it as "a hypnotic
reflection on life, love and mortality, viewed via quantum
multiverse theory."
Gyllenhaal, 34, a best Oscar nominee for "Brokeback
Mountain" who is riding high after his star turn as a driven
journalist in the critically acclaimed film "Nightcrawler," is
Roland, a sensible, grounded beekeeper.
After meeting at a rainy barbecue he falls for a quirky
quantum physicist played by Wilson, 33, a Golden Globe winner
for her role as an adulteress in the Showtime TV series "The
Affair."
Their initial, awkward meeting and relationship is played
out in numerous, alternating scenarios on a stark, black stage
with clusters of white balloons hanging overhead. Flashes of
light and dark signify each change, or different path their
lives can take.
"Gyllenhaal is subtly wonderful as the earthy, calm Roland,
though in some variations he reveals petulance and frustration,"
said The New York Post newspaper.
The New York Times described his performance as a
"magnificent work of understatement," while the Hollywood
Reporter found him entirely natural in the role and his English
accent flawless.
The trade journal Variety praised his leading man good looks
and chameleon character-acting skills.
"Here he gets to play someone whose character changes from
minute to minute, and he's pretty amazing," it added about the
actor, whose sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, made her debut on
Broadway In "The Real Thing" in October.
Critics were equally enthused with Wilson's performance.
USA Today found her a "vital presence, veering from
loose-limbed goofiness to earthy sensuality" and the New York
Post praised her agility and comedic flare.
"Together, they have something elusive: combustible
chemistry," said The New York Daily News.
