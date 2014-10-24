NEW YORK Oct 24 A dinner party in an elegant
New York apartment goes terribly wrong in "Disgraced," the
Pulitzer Prize-winning play about ambition, race, religion and
identity that opened on Broadway.
The five-character drama by writer Ayad Akhtar that began
its run on Thursday night at the Lyceum Theatre after an earlier
staging in New York in 2012 examines prejudices and
relationships in post-Sept. 11 America.
The Hollywood Reporter described it a "stimulating, sobering
work from a distinctive new American playwright," and the trade
journal Variety found it "an intellectually engaging play on a
politically provocative topic."
With recent events in the Middle East and elsewhere, the New
York Times said "Disgraced" is more relevant today than when it
was written two years ago.
"The rise of the so-called Islamic State, and the news that
radicalized Muslims from Europe and the United States have
joined the conflict raging in Syria and Iraq, brings an even
keener edge to Mr. Akhtar's engrossing drama," it added.
Actor Hari Dhillon reprises his role from the London stage
production for his Broadway debut as Amir, the successful,
ambitious Muslim-American lawyer who claims to be Indian rather
than Pakistani and has easily assimilated into corporate
America.
Gretchen Mol ("Boardwalk Empire," "3:10 to Yuma") is his
beautiful, liberal artist wife, Emily, who finds inspiration in
Islamic art; and Josh Radnor, best known for his role on the TV
comedy "How I Met Your Mother" is Isaac, the smug Jewish museum
curator who is including Emily's work in his latest show.
Karen Pittman, the only actor from the earlier New York
production in the cast, is Isaac's self-assured,
African-American lawyer wife who is a colleague of Amir's, and
Danny Ashok ("Four Lions") plays his young nephew Abe.
Amir has distanced himself from his religion and is
positioning himself for a promotion at his firm, but at the
urging of his wife and nephew he consults on a case involving an
imam accused of being involved in terrorism, a move that has
repercussions on his career.
Months later, when the two power couples get together at
Amir's apartment to celebrate Emily's inclusion in Isaac's
exhibition, it makes for a volatile mix that increases with each
cocktail, explodes over the salad course, and gets progressively
worse as the evening goes on.
The New York Times had good things to say about the entire
cast in the 90-minute play that runs without an intermission,
but reserved its highest praise for Dhillon for the "coiled
intensity" of his performance.
"Flickering underneath his cool, crisp exterior is a pilot
light of resentment that holds the key to the play's eventually
devastating denouement," it said.
Variety was also impressed with Dhillon's performance,
saying his confident interpretation of Amir was less vulnerable
than in the earlier production.
"It's a more classical approach, a study of a powerful man
destroyed by hubris. The kind of tragic hero you don't often see
nowadays," the publication added.
